London Bangla Book Fair kicks off



The five-day long 11th London Bangla Book Fair' started on Friday in collaboration with CEN and the United Cultural Alliance of United Kingdom.Prominent journalist, writer and Editor-in-Charge, The Asian Age, Syed Badrul Ahsan is the convener of the fair.







CEO of CEN and President of United Cultural Alliance of United Kingdom Golam Mostafa is in charge of implementing various activities of the fair. The London Bangla Book Fair has been dedicated to the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





The programs of the fair include inaugural sessions, children's festivals, writer-publisher talks, seminars, poetry recitation on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and cultural programs. Writers, poets and artists from the UK, Europe and other parts of the world will participate in the events.



Leave Your Comments