World Mental Health Day for all





Usually, we do not bother much for mental health and take it for granted, predominantly, due to lack of adequate awareness. We tend to forget that in this world our every action, reaction and interaction as well as thinking, feeling, willing and perceptions are all rooted in the mind and the body merely acts as external agent or obedient instrument of the mind. We live in mental reality. Hence, healthy mind is the greatest asset for us in the way of living. But, knowingly or unknowingly, we make it unhealthy.







Due to rapid erosion of ethics and values and alienation from spiritual view of life propagated by all religions, we develop egoism, self-centredness, arrogance and all sorts of narrow-mindedness which endanger our mental health with killing stress sooner or later. We cannot harm anyone else without harming ourselves. Cultivating care and concern for others with all-embracing largeness of vision is the surest way to attain mental health.





At the behest of World Federation of Mental Health, since 1992, every year on 10th October, World Mental Health Day is observed to develop mental health awareness, to promote better living for people having mental problems with dignity, care and concern without any social stigma. As per WHO survey mental illness affects one in every four adults and one in every ten children.







The problem is much more serious than is usually accepted and innumerable people commit suicide and various other crimes due to mental problems. The problem has significantly increased during current corona pandemic as people are having higher level of anxiety, stress, fear, isolation, and emotional disturbance due to compelling restrictions. Hence, this year the theme adopted for the day is mental health for all, which has much wider horizon to ponder over.





Usually, mental illness means mania, insanity, depression, bi-polar disorder, schizophrenia etc which have noticeable symptoms. These call for professional consultancy for recovery with adequate catharsis, care, counselling and medication. People are getting more and more aware to accept these as any other health hazards, particularly in advanced countries, where people frequently consults professionals and the society is also sympathetic. But the situation is not so well everywhere and adequate awareness needs to be developed.





While from symptomatic indications we understand what mental illness is it is quite complex to understand what is meant by mental health. Happy, easy-going and mirthful living is by no means indicative of mental health being shallow and superficial. Franz Kafka rightly held that unless we are extremely foolish we cannot remain happy for long. A thinking man is invariably perturbed by divine discontent. Moreover, optimum stress and depression give maximum motivation for best performance.







Hard labour takes heavy toll on body and mind, but there is hardly any success without that. Moreover, Lord Buddha found that human suffering is universal and unavoidable due to diseases, decay and death. We have to live with stress, anxiety, uncertainty, hostility, unfair deals etc on daily basis. Hence mental happiness has to be found from within frying pan or fire. When the adversities are well beyond our control and we cannot do anything about them we can very well regulate our own reactions to them with endurance, courage, efforts, acceptance and hope with calm resolution.







More often than not, our mental health is jeopardised by our non-acceptance of grim reality with positive resolution. Let us remember the story of two sons of a drunkard father. Despite being born to same father and brought up amid same environment the elder son became a successful man and benevolent citizen resolving not to be like his father, while the younger son became a drunkard, gambler and anti-social following his father.





It is a striking paradox that while we want mental health we constantly invite disturbance with negative thinking. Our own mind can make hell of heaven or heaven in hell. By nature, mind constantly whispers us to be unhappy with jealousy, undue comparison, arrogance, self-pity and a sense of superiority. And, instead of controlling our minds we become unconscious victims of undisciplined minds suffering from ignorance, ego and self-pity.





In the Bhagwad Gita Sri Krishna advised Arjuna to control uncontrollable mind with persistent practice and non-attachment. Mental illness is often rooted in indomitable ego and obsessive attachment. Lord Buddha advised persistent observation of mind with mindful awareness as a non-reactive spectator, and cultivation of compassionate love for all for mind control.







Constant observation of incoming and outgoing breath with rapt attention of the sensations created by them in the body develops mind control. Developing loving friendliness to all, compassion for the needy and downtrodden, being happy at the success of others without being jealous, and developing non-reactive indifference to the lapses of others give us adequate mental peace of self-expansion.





We do not know what is mind, but we can identify it by its functions, which are fivefold : reasoning, feeling, imagining, memorising and sleeping. Dreamless sleep is an inactive state of mind while active mind is constantly engaged in other four functions either knowingly or unknowingly. Transcendental state is attained when we can consciously suspend the aforesaid fivefold functions of mind and exist in soul alone beyond mind-made creation. It is possible only when we can overcome ego, attachment, aversion and clinging to life through the process of meditation or absolute surrender to God as a true devotee.





Carl Jung diagnosed that psychological crisis of modern man is rooted in his alienation from God-consciousness. In fact, the feeling of alienation and absurdity or purposelessness of life as elaborated by authors like Albert Camus or Samuel Beckett in their world classics are rooted in lack of spiritual foundation of life. Irrespective of religious faiths if people have faith in the Almighty they can surrender to His will and accept every happening as His design for the ultimate benefit. True devotees never lose hope and never endanger their mental health with utter despair. They can enjoy wonderful creation of God mixed with opposites as an interesting world drama.





Ancient India as well as ancient Greece developed a unique motto of life - know thyself. When the ultimate goal of life is fixed, we can afford to ignore adverse peripherals and turn every stone into a stepping stone, as what happens to us is immaterial compared to what we become through them. Life is meant for self-realisation and mind is an important tool for the same. Let us try to win the war of life irrespective of winning every battle and in that process mental health will never cease.







(World Mental Health Day is observed on 10 October)





The writer is a columnist

and HRD consultant







