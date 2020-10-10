Swan Lake at Bolshoi!

Bolshoi Ballet performs Swan Lake.





It is not a travesty of truth to say that Russia and Bolshoi theatre are synonymous to each other. If anyone who has visited Moscow and returned without visiting Bolshoi has certainly missed Moscow and thereby Russia. Russia is a vast country historically enriched with a repertory of huge cultural heritage.







Since ancient time when Russia was ruled by imperial Tzar dynasty and subsequently transformed into a communist rule after October Revolution in 1917 thereby shaping USSR (Union of Socialist Soviet Republic) otherwise called Soviet Union; which existed for long 70 years before it collapsed in 1991 to be again transformed and named as Russian Federation; cultural activities like ballet and opera remained as vibrant as they have been over the ages.





As a performing arts, ballet is a stage entertainment in which a story is enacted or a dramatic idea expressed by means of dancing to music. Ballet and opera are performed most prominently in Bolshoi theatre in Moscow and Miriinsky theatre in St. Petersburg which are widely watched by the viewers loving arts and culture from across the world. To get a ticket or a pass for Bolshoi is so difficult that at time viewers with craze and passion to watch ballet and opera at Bolshoi have to wait for months or so to get a ticket for materializing their long cherished desires.







It is not out of place, at this point, to mention that ballet dancers and ballerinas are highly paid in Russia and elsewhere. They are chosen from their childhood and are shaped to become ballet dancers and ballerina through rigorous trainings with passions and perseverance. There is no short-cut in it.

As stated, Bolshoi is a historic theatre in Moscow which hold ballet and opera performance.







The Bolshoi ballet and Bolshoi opera are amongst the oldest and most renowned ballet and opera companies in the world with more than 200 dancers and ballerinas. The theatre is the parent company of The Bolshoi Ballet Academy, a world famous leading school of ballet. The company was founded in 1776 and began producing plays and operas thus establishing what would become the Bolshoi Theatre.





The Bolshoi is a repertory theatre, meaning that it draws from a list of productions, any one of which may be performed on a given evening. It normally introduces two to four new ballet or opera production each season and puts in similar number on hold. The Bolshoi has been associated from its beginnings with ballet. Tchaikovsky's ballet Swan Lake premiered at the theatre in 1877. Other staples of the Bolshoi repertoire including Tchaikovsky's The Sleeping Beauty and the Nutcracker, Adam's Giselle, Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet and Khachaturian's Spartacus.







After the death of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin, the company toured internationally and become an important source of cultural prestige, as well as foreign currency earnings. As a result, the Bolshoi Ballet' become a well known name in the west. The name of PyotrIlyich Tchaikovsky is equally most relevant and synonymous to Bolshoi Ballet for his immortal musical compositions for ballet like Swan Lake, Sleeping Beauty, Nutcracker are being regularly performed in grace and beauty in Bolshoi.





Tchaikovsky was a major Russian composer of the Romantic period. Born in Vatkinsk, a small town in Vyatka Governorate (present-day Udmurtia) in the Russian Empire into a family with a long history of military service, Tchaikovsky was the first Russian composer whose music made a lasting impression internationally. He was honored in 1884 by Tsar Alexander III and awarded a life time pension. Tchaikovsky died prematurely at the age of 53 only leaving his all immortal works in the field of music.







As stated Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake ballet was premiered in Bolshoi on March 04, 1887. The scenario of Swan Lake ballet was fashioned from Russian and German folktales and tell the story of Odette, a princes turned into a Swan by an evil sorcerer's curse. The Swan Lake ballet starts with dances in the Royal Court participated by Prince Siegfried and his other dancing companions.





The story tells that in the dancing floor of the Royal Court, in the course of dancing bout, the Queen announces a great hunting contest. The young Prince Siegfried, with bows & arrows, proceeds for hunting at Swan Lake and there he sees a Swan swimming in the lake and aimed at it. But the Swan pleads not to shoot it. The Swan transforms into a maiden and explains she is enchanted into that form, but the hunter may help her to break the spell.







The Swan maiden story is believed to have been the basis for the Swan Lake ballet, in which young princes Odette and her maiden are under the spell of evil sorcerer, Von Rothbart, transforming them into Swans by day. By night, they regain their human forms and can only be rescued if a young prince swears eternal love and faithfulness to the princes. When prince Siegfried swears his love for Odette, the spell can be broken.







In one occasion, in the dancing floor of the Royal court, the Queen engages herself to choose a beautiful bride for her son Siegfried from among participating princes coming from different territories like Hungary, Poland, Italy, France, Romania, Bulgaria dancing in traditional style and sartorial of those territories to attract and win the love of prince Siegfried. But, in dancing rendition prince Siegfried remains unmoved as his mind occupies the love of Odette.





At the crux of the situation, Rothbart suddenly appears with his daughter Odile disguised by magic as Odette and tricked Prince Siegfried into declaring his love for Rothbart's daughter Odile, and all seems lost. At the climax of the situation, Odette appears, from behind, in her magical shadow form only to witness by her broken-heart that swears of love by prince Siegfried is broken. At the glimpse of shadow appearance of Odette in the Royal Court, Rothbart, with casting spell, ran away together with his daughter Odile.







Heart-broken and in somber mood Prince Siegfried rushes to the Swan Lake at the dead of night when the sky is weeping in heart-wrenching grief to find Odette in human form and tries to convince that he is tricked by Rothbart and his daughter Odile through enduring dancing performance. In the final dancing bout at Swan Lake, Rothbart tries to keep both Prince Siegfried and Princes Odette spell bound in macabre fashion with more forces than ever before, but finally the spell is broken when Siegfried and Odette drown themselves in a lake of tears, uniting them in death for all eternity.







Viewers of the Bolshoi theatre hall seat mute and spell bound when the Swan Lake ballet meets a tragic end with the overture and theme music played by a huge band of orchestra with a conductor in the lead, creating a mystic music ever to be resonated in the ears of all viewers who visit Bolshoi and watch Swan Lake ballet to their hearts content.







Ballet is kind of dance form usually performed in Russia, France, Italy, Poland and other parts of Europe including Great Britain. It has, these days, transcended the barrier of Europe and gained popularity in other parts of the world like New York, Tokyo and Sydney.







Although ballet is not performed in this part of the world particularly in the sub-continent which is, otherwise, very rich in other forms of classical and modern dances, choreographers are often seen, these day, fusing the ballet sequences of dances with lifts & throws, swings & spins into modern dances which is gaining popularity in the region.





Whatever may be the situation, ballet is ballet as gracefully performed in Bolshoi Theatre, Moscow, Miriinsky theatre in St. Peterburg, Royal Opera House, London, Paris Opera House, Tokyo Opera House Sydney Opera House and many more opera houses spreading over Europe. With having a very special taste and flavor of artistry, Bolshoi Theatre still stands tall as unique of its kind. Whoever visiting Moscow must not miss savoring the taste of ballet particularly Swan Lake ballet in Bolshoi Theatre.





It is, of late, heartening to learn that the government of Bangladesh under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is pondering over to construct an opera house in Dhaka as a symbol of cultural prestige where international ballet and opera companies including Bolshoi theatre will render their mind-boggling performances of ballet and opera thus facilitating Bangladesh entering the new era of ballet and opera with rigorous training and fine tuning of its local resources to perform, ballet based on its rich folk tales as well, in the coming days to be culturally at par with the developed world.





The writer is a former

civil servant.



Leave Your Comments