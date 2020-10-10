Instagram now lets you save, and share audio from Reels

Instagram Reels gets new audio features.



Instagram has announced new audio features for Reels. The new audio features bring Instagram Reels even more closer with TikTok. Instagram users can now save audio from Reels, and even share audio pages. There's also a new audio browser to highlight trending songs. On Instagram Reels you can upload your own audio clip or use music tracks from Instagram's audio library.







With the new update, you can now save audio clips used on Reels. The process is the same as saving posts on Instagram. Tap on the audio, and then select the save icon on the top right corner of the screen. You can then go to your saved posts on Instagram, and find all the audio files clubbed under an 'audio' folder.Now when you make a new Reels video you can use audio from your saved collection. Instagram lets you use audio from other Reels but you have to do it at that time, and not save the clip in your library.







The new audio page created on your saved collection can also be shared over DM. You'll see the DM icon appear on the audio page of Reels made using that particular audio clip. Instagram is also launching a new audio browser to highlight Reels made with popular audio tracks. There will be a 'For You' and 'Trending' section in the audio browser. Instagram will highlight songs that are trending on the app, and also recommend songs for you. The new features for Instagram Reels aren't available just yet but it should soon come to all users.

