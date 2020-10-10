Google rolls out six new features for Android smartphones

Google Assistant. -Google



Google has announced six new features for Android smartphones that are coming to not just newer but older versions as well. The new Android features are for the Google Assistant, Duo, Phone app and more, reports Hindustan Times. Starting with Google Assistant, you can now use it to open or search for apps on your smartphone. You can simply say "Hey Google, check the news on Twitter" or "Hey Google, find Motivation Mix on Spotify." You can also customise these commands by creating shortcuts.







For specific tasks, Google has partnered with brands like Spotify, Etsy, Discord and Walmart. You can start using this Google Assistant feature on your Android phone today. Google has enabled screen sharing on its video calling app, Duo. Now whenever you're on a Duo video call you can share your phone's screen.







Google has also added automatic captions for video messages for those who have hearing loss or can't listen to the audio at that time. Google last month announced that its Phone app will stop spam callers for good, and even tell you who's calling and why. Google is now bringing this feature to Android devices running Android 9 or above. Those who don't have the Google Phone app by default can download it from the Play Store.





A new accessibility feature on Android is 'Sound Notifications' which sends alerts for important and alarming noises around you. Sound Notifications will flash, vibrate and send push notifications when your phone detects a fire alarm, door knocking, household appliance beeping and more. This can be set up on Wear OS smartwatches as well, and it's available with the Live Transcribe app. Google's Action Blocks app for people with cognitive disabilities and age-related conditions, can now be used to communicate short phrases.







Action Blocks has also been updated with thousands of Picture Communication Symbols from Tobii Dynavox. Google has also added support for Japanese, French, German and Italian on Action Blocks. Google TV was unveiled with the launch of the new Chromecast. Google is rebranding Play Movies & TV to Google TV, and the updated app is now available for Android phones in the US. Google has updated the UI with recommendations for movies, shows from streaming apps and more.

