Taapsee Pannu reacts to Rhea Chakraborty's bail



The Bombay High Court recently granted bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty who was taken into charge by the NCB over the drug probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Reacting to this, actress Taapsee Pannu who had earlier supported Rhea now takes a dig at all those people who slammed Rhea for their Professional and personal agendas.





The Pink actress shared a tweet that read, "Hope her time in jail has sufficed the egos of a lot of people out there who in the name of justice for Sushant fulfilled their personal/professional agendas. Praying she doesn't become bitter towards the life she has ahead of her. Life is Unfair but Atleast it's not over as yet."

