'WW' director warns movie-going could become extinct



Patty Jenkins' new 'Wonder Woman' movie has been delayed three times during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the director is sounding the alarm that movie-going itself is under real threat. Jenkins is among dozens of top Hollywood directors appealing to the US government to provide a financial lifeline to cinemas. Without it, she warned, the century-old tradition of going to the movies could disappear from American culture. "If we shut this down, this will not be a reversible process," she said in an interview from her home in Los Angeles. "





We could lose movie theater-going forever." While theater attendance has rebounded in some countries following a global shutdown in March, the US market is struggling. Cineworld Group Plc is temporarily closing regal locations that reopened in August. The National Association of Theatre Owners said 69% of small and mid-sized cinema companies could be forced to file for bankruptcy or shutter permanently.







Leave Your Comments