Meghna becomes the first 'Miss Earth Bangladesh'



The gala round of the international beauty contest 'Miss Earth Bangladesh,' which started online on July 25, was held on October 5 at the Green Lounge Rooftop Restaurant at Rupayan Tower in the capital. Meghna Alam, a woman leadership trainer and the Founder and CEO of Ekottro Foundation, was officially announced as the winner of Miss Earth Bangladesh 2020.





Meghna said that she wants to remain involved in environmental protection movement and use her title to bring awareness among people. Among other international title winners, Chameli Akhter who was declared as the Miss Air Bangladesh is an undergraduate student.The title of Miss Fire Bangladesh went to Chhanda Kazi. MBA student Yasmin Mushtari bagged the Miss Water Bangladesh title. In addition to the four international titles, six more contestants have been awarded titles, named after the six seasons of Bangladesh.





Miss Earth Bangladesh National Director Naila Noman Bari crowned the winners. Bulbul Tumpa choreographed the competition. International film director Noman Robin was at the heart of the whole event. The main sponsors of the event were Laser Treat, Crown Sponsor Diamond House, Dress Anjara, Venue Rupayan Group, Angelica Event Solutions, organized by Triple Nine Global.





The main objective of Miss Earth Bangladesh is to make women self-reliant by creating new products with discarded plastics and selling them on e-commerce sites as well as creating new types of women entrepreneurs. Triple Nine Global, a licensed company of Talent Agency and Miss Earth Bangladesh, will launch their activities in the government, global corporate, corporate and diplomatic circles to create public awareness on plastic pollution prevention with these 10 'women nature fighters.'

