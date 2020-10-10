Farooki, Mosharraf, Chanchal together after eight years!





Renowned producer Mostafa Sarwar Farooki, and actors Mosharraf Karim and Chanchal Chowdhury have worked together again after nearly eight years. Tasnia Farin is also here as the heroine. Shooting of this production has ended recently. Now it is on the editing table.





Two popular actors, Chanchal Chowdhury and Mosharraf Karim,have acted under the direction of Farooqi for the first time after the popular movie 'Television'. They have worked together again in a production by Akash DTH, the only legal DTH service provider brand in the country, after 'Television' movie which was released in 2013.





What is the work of this trio together? Chanchal Chowdhury has not yet disclosed about it. He said itis a surprise. "Let's wait to see it on screen," said Chanchal. "However, in this new work, the audience will get a different taste. They will get a story of two friends," he added.





It is the good news for audience that they do not have to wait for a long time. According to the production house Chabial Productions, the audience will be able to enjoy production in this October. Chabial have already posted some of its shooting images on the Facebook page with the caption "The Boys Are Back in Their Business".





Talking about working together for a long time, Chanchal said, "After a long time, I shared the screen with Mosharraf. It's a story of two friends. We worked together for the last time at 'Television' movie of Farooqi. It feels good to work together after a long time. I think such quality work should be regular and audience will also enjoy this."





"Our relationship with Farooki is nothing new. Mosharraf and I have been exposed in the media since the first time we worked with him," he added."One of the reasons why we don't work together is budget. Once there were enough budgets for drama and movies. But it has now come down to a lesser level where it is becoming difficult to work together in the same production. Farooki has given us the opportunity to work together again in this production of Akash DTH. It is a pleasure for me as an actor and I hope the audience will enjoy it too," said Chanchal.



