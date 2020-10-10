Women's booters start physical fitness training today



The U-17 and U-20 national women's booters are going to start their physical fitness training under the supervision of coach Golam Robanni Choton today (Saturday) ahead of the two AFC championships scheduled to be held next year.







Earlier on Thursday last, the eve footballers reported to coach Golam Robanni Choton for residential training camp at Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Bhaban. The women team's physical training will be held at BFF artificial turf and Birshershtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.







The AFC U-20 Women's Championship 2022 (qualifiers) will be held from March 13-21 while the AFC U-17 women's championship (qualifiers) is slated for April 3-11, both to be held next year. U-20 women's team: Nazma, Shamsunnahar (senior), Maria Manda, Shamsunnahar (jr.), Mazia, Sajeda Khatun, Tohura Khatun, Rupon Chakma, Rituporna Chakma, Anaimogini, Anuching Mogini, Monika Chakma, Yeasmin Akter, Nelufa Yasmin Nila, Mochammat Sultana, Sohagi Kisku, NachrinAkter and Mochammat Akhi Khatun.







U-17 women's team: Mili Akter, Halima Akter, Iti Khatun, Mahfuza Akter, Noushin Zahan, Kohotikisku, Shopna Rani, Shaheda Akter Rifa, Surman Jannat, Nusrat Jahan Bristy, Sathi Biswash, Unnoti Khatun, Afid Khandokar and Aklima Khatun.

