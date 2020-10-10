Violence against women: Tigers raise voice for justice

Tamim Iqbal Mushfiqur Rahim Mahmudullah Riyad Mominul Haque Soumya Sarkar



In the backdrop of rising concern over violence against women, top Bangladeshi cricketers urged the authorities concerned to ensure justice and take effective steps to stop violence against women.A series of rape incidents sparked countrywide protests prompting the government to amend the law with the death penalty as the highest punishment instead of life imprisonment. "





It's very saddening that our sisters are being tortured around the country. Please do respect women to become the real human being," Mushfiqur Rahim, one of the mainstays of the Bangladesh team, said on Friday in a video message sent to the media in order to raise social awareness.







Mushfiqur had earlier raised his voice against the ongoing violence in a post on his personal social media page. Before him, former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan had also urged to ensure justice for the victims."It's high time for us to get united and resist these inhuman socially to unmask them," Bangladesh T20 captain, Mahmudullah Riyad, said in the video message.







Bangladesh Test captain and top-order batsman Mominul Haque said: "Let's come up and prove that we are a human being, let's learn how to respect women." Tamim Iqbal, the new ODI captain, also called to stop violence against women saying, "Let's think about the woman members of our family, and come up to ensure the safety of every woman of the country."





Soumya Sarkar, the left-handed top-order batsman, urged everyone to show respect to women to become real human being. Protesters are saying that amending the current law will not help without the proper implementation of the law. Ain O Salish Kendra, a right group, has said recently that at least 975 incidents of rapes took place between January and September this year. They claimed that most of the victims of these case are yet to get justice.



Leave Your Comments