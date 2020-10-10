BNP picks Jahangir, Selim for Dhaka-18, Sirajganj-1 by-polls



BNP on Friday picked SM Jahangir and Selim Reza as its candidates to contest the upcoming Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 by-elections.BNP Secretary General slam Alamgir announced the names of the candidates of "Sheaf of Paddy' for the two by-polls at a press conference at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office, reports UNB. "





Our party nominated SM Jahangir for Dhaka-18 by polls while Selim Reza for Serajganj-1," he said. He said the recent by-polls were held held in the same style of December-30 national election in 2018. "The only difference is that elections were held at the night of December 29 by snatching people's voting rights, while the current polls are held without the presence of voters, but the results are announced."





Under such a situation, the BNP leader said they are joining the by-polls as a liberal Democratic Party. "We believe election is the only way to change the government and we want to use the available minimum democratic space."Fakhrul said the by-elections still can be held in a good atmosphere if the Election Commission only plays its constitutional duties.





The Dhaka-18 seat fell vacant after the death of former minister and Awami League presidium member Sahara Khatun on July 9, while Sirajganj-1 seat turned vacant following the demise of former minister and Awami League presidium member Mohammad Nasim on June 13.The by-elections to the two constituencies will be held on November 12 using electronic voting machines.





