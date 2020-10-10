Published:  03:49 AM, 10 October 2020

US Deputy Secretary of State to visit Dhaka

The US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun will visit Dhaka  from October 14-16 to meet senior government officials and reaffirm the United States-Bangladesh partnership. The US embassy said through a  press release on Friday.

"The Deputy Secretary's engagements in Bangladesh will focus on advancing our common vision of a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and secure Indo-Pacific region with shared prosperity for all," Biegun's visit here will also focus on US-Bangladesh cooperation on Covid-19 response and recovery efforts and sustainable economic development,'' said the release. Before arriving in Dhaka, the US Deputy Secretary of State will visit India from October 12-14 where he is scheduled to deliver keynote remarks at the India-U.S. Forum.

Stephen E. Biegun's engagements in India will focus on advancing the 'United States-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership' and how the Washington D.C and New Delhi can work together to advance peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the globe, added the release.
 




