Eggs reduce risk of Covid transmission, says experts



Experts at a conference in Dhaka on Friday said consuming eggs reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection. Egg consumption increases immunity and antibodies at a time when the world is going through a difficult time to tackle the pandemic, they said, reports BSS.







The vitamin-D and zinc in eggs help reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection, this was revealed in an online conference organized on the occasion of World Egg Day-2020.The conference was jointly organized by the Ministry of Livestock, Bangladesh Poultry Industries Central Council (BPICC) and the World's Poultry Science Association - Bangladesh Branch (WAPSA-BB), said a press release.





Depicting salient features of egg and its nutrition values, the speakers said egg is a balanced food to all irrespective of age and gender.Consumption of egg ensure proper functioning of major organs of the human body alongside removing nutritional deficiency.

