Published:  04:01 AM, 10 October 2020

Eggs reduce risk of Covid transmission, says experts

Eggs reduce risk of Covid transmission, says experts

Experts at a conference in Dhaka on Friday said consuming eggs reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection. Egg consumption increases immunity and antibodies at a time when the world is going through a difficult time to tackle the pandemic, they said, reports BSS.

The vitamin-D and zinc in eggs help reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection, this was revealed in an online conference organized on the occasion of World Egg Day-2020.The conference was jointly organized by the Ministry of Livestock, Bangladesh Poultry Industries Central Council (BPICC) and the World's Poultry Science Association - Bangladesh Branch (WAPSA-BB), said a press release.

Depicting salient features of egg and its nutrition values, the speakers said egg is a balanced food to all irrespective of age and gender.Consumption of egg ensure proper functioning of major organs of the human body alongside removing nutritional deficiency.


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Back Page

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »