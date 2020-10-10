US governor 'moved around' as FBI tracked militia





Michigan's governor was kept updated about a plot to abduct her and was moved around as the FBI tracked her would-be kidnappers, the US state's attorney general has revealed.





On Thursday the FBI said it had thwarted the plot by alleged militiamen who planned to hold a "treason trial" for Governor Gretchen Whitmer.





A total of 13 men have been charged.





Strict measures against coronavirus in Michigan have made Governor Whitmer a target for Covid-19 sceptics.





On Friday Attorney General Dana Nessel told CBS news: "At times, she and her family had been moved around as a result of activities that law enforcement was aware of."





Ms Nessel said the Democratic governor had been kept updated about the investigation in recent months.





The suspects came close enough to executing their plan that police had to move in "before anybody lost their lives", she added.





According to a sworn FBI affidavit released on Thursday, an undercover source attended a June meeting in Ohio, where a group of Michigan-based militia members discussed overthrowing state governments "that they believed were violating the US Constitution".





In one video, a suspect denounced the state's role in deciding when to reopen gyms during the coronavirus lockdown.





The men met in a basement that was accessed by a trapdoor hidden under a rug, investigators said.





Six men - five from Michigan and one from Delaware - are accused in federal court of plotting the kidnap.





These six were named as Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, Brandon Casert and Ty Garbin. Mr Garbin's residence, in a trailer park, was raided by authorities on Wednesday.





The other seven face charges of terrorism and gang-related offences in state court in connection with the alleged abduction plot.





They are Paul Bellar, Shawn Fix, Eric Molitor, Michael Null, William Null, Pete Musico and Joseph Morrison.





The group wished to gather about "200 men" to storm the capitol building and take hostages, including the governor. They hoped to enact their plan before the November presidential election. If that failed, they planned to attack the governor at her home, officials said.





