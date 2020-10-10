Muggers stab auto-rickshaw driver, snatch vehicle

Muggers stabbed a battery-run auto-rickshaw driver in his throat and snatched the vehicle in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria on Friday.

The incident took place on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Islamabad area of the upazila in the evening.

The victim was identified as Abdul Hai (13), son of Helal Mia, a resident of Swalpo Noagaon village under Sadar union of the upazila. The critically injured Abdul Hai was sent to Dhaka for better treatment.

Police and victim’s family members said, “Two unidentified men were in the auto-rickshaw as passengers. When they reached Islamabad area, the muggers stabbed Abdul Hai in his throat and snatched the vehicle. Another auto-rickshaw driver Milon found Abdul Hai lying in a pool blood and took him to Sarail upazila health complex.”

Bakki Mia, general secretary of battery-run auto-rickshaw workers and owners association, Sarail upazila unit, said, “Such an incident occurred at the same place on the highway one and half months back. Though the driver Nekbar Mia was stabbed, the muggers could not take away the vehicle as people from surrounding areas came to the spot hearing Nekbar’s screaming. Nekbar is now undergoing treatment in Dhaka.”

Such incidents are occurring one after another as police do not patrol the highway in a proper way, he alleged.

Bakki Mia demanded arrest of the culprits and recovery of the auto-rickshaw.

Mahbubur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Khatihata Police Station, said, “We have visited the spot and inquired about the wounded driver. The higher authorities have been informed about the incident. The local police station will take necessary actions and we will cooperate with them.”

A M M Nazmul Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Sarail Police Station, said, “I have visited the spot and instantly sent forces to hospital to inquire about the wounded auto-rickshaw driver. The OC of highway police station will take necessary steps in this connection.”

