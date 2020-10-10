Global Covid-19 cases hit 36,802,708





The global Covid-19 cases have reached 36,802,708 on Sunday with 1,067,101 deaths worldwide, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).





The US, the world’s worst hit country, has counted 7, 663,033 cases with 213,739 deaths as of today, according to the data.





Besides, Anthony Fauci, a top US expert on infectious disease, on Friday identified a White House ceremony unveiling President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, as "a super-spreader event" for Covid-19.





Trump tested positive for Covid-19 on October 1 and was later admitted to hospital before returning to the White House to continue to receive treatment.





However, the Covid-19 pandemic continued to spread in Asia-Pacific countries as the tally in India rose to 6,906,151 on Saturday, according to JHU data.





The death toll in India reached 106,490 as of today.





India recorded 70,496 fresh cases of coronavirus and 964 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases to 69 lakh, shows India's Health Ministry data released on Friday.





A total of 78,365 people also successfully fought off the viral disease over the last 24 hours, bringing down the overall active cases to almost 13 per cent of the total caseload, it said.





According to the government figures, the total Covid cases in India now stand at 69,06,151, including 8,93,592 active cases, 59,06,069 recoveries and 1,06,490 total deaths.

Bangladesh coronavirus situation





Bangladesh on Friday reported the death of 17 Covid-19 patients in a day – the lowest since May 28, when the country reported 15 deaths.





Currently, the death tally stands at 5,744.





Health authorities reported 1,278 new cases of Covid-19 after testing 11,256 samples during this period.





The fatality rate in Bangladesh is 1.46 percent, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.





Currently, there are 80,214 active coronavirus cases in the country.





In Bangladesh, the first three cases of coronavirus were detected on March 8. The cases reached the 300,000-mark on August 26. The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 5,000 on September 22.

