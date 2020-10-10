Man killed in Kushtia





A man was killed and 10 others were injured in a clash between two groups of villagers over establishing supremacy at Bhabanipur village in Sadar upazila of Kushtia district on Saturday.





The deceased was identified as Farid Hossain, 45 of the village.





Quamruzzaman Talukdar, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, said there had been an enmity between Liakati Ali Badsha-Reza Mandal group and Rashidul-Labushkati group over establishing supremacy.





As a sequel to the enmity, the supporters of Rashidul-Labushkati swooped on the house of Reza Mandal and vandalized valuables.





At one stage, the supporters of both groups attacked each other, triggering a clash that left 11 people including Farid injured.





Later, Farid died on the way to a local hospital.





On information, police went to the spot and brought the situation under control.

