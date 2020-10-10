Light to moderate rain likely: Met office





Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast light to moderate rain over parts of the country in the next 24 hours starting from 6am today (Saturday).





“Light to moderate rain or showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Sylhet division and at one or two places over Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal & Chattogram divisions. Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country,” it said.





Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.





The low over North Andaman Sea and adjoining area now lies over East central Bay and adjoining North Andaman Sea as a well marked low.





It is likely to intensify further. Trough of low lies over Bihar to Assam across West Bengal and Bangladesh.





Monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and weak over North Bay.

Leave Your Comments