Covid-19 death toll reaches 5,500 in Bangladesh, new cases 1203









Bangladesh on Saturday reported the death of 23 more Covid-19 patients in 24 hours spiking the total fatalities to 5,500.





Health authorities reported 1,203 new cases of Covid-19 after testing 10,859 samples during the period.





The fatality rate in Bangladesh is 1.46 percent while the daily infection rate declined to 11.08 percent.





So far, 3,77,073 patients have been detected in the country after testing 20,61,528 samples and 18.29 percent of them have turned out to be Covid-19 positive.





The country saw the recovery of 1,453 former Covid-19 patients in the last 24 hours till Saturday 8 am which pushed up the number of total recoveries across the country to 2,91,365.





A handout of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) provided the latest information confirming that the recovery rate has climbed to 77.27 percent in Bangladesh.





Currently, there are 80,208 active cases in the country.





Bangladesh is seeing 2,214.09 infections, 1,710.83 recoveries per million while 32.29 are dying against the same number.





Of the total victims, 4,237 are men and 1,263 are women. Among the latest victims, 21 are above 50 years old.





So far, 2,790 people have died in Dhaka division, 1,111 in Chattogram, 359 in Rajshahi, 447 in Khulna, 193 in Barishal, 235 in Sylhet, 250 in Rangpur and 115 in Mymensingh division.









Across the country, 13,242 people are now in isolation and 41,053 in quarantine.





In Bangladesh, the first three cases of coronavirus infection were detected on March 8. The cases reached the 300,000-mark on August 26.





The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 5,000 on September 22.

