BCB President's Cup Cricket begins Sunday









The country's competitive cricket will return to the field after a gap of six months with a three-team BCB President's Cup 50-over Cricket Tournament beginning on Sunday (October 11) at the Sher- e- Bangla national stadium in Mirpur.





The event is a part of the continuing initiatives of the BCB aimed at a gradual resumption of normal cricketing activities in the country which have been disrupted since March this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.





The tournament is expected to provide all leading and upcoming cricketers the opportunity for some quality competitive cricket in the current situation.





Along side the national cricketers, cricketers of the High-Performance Unit and some selected players of the 2020 ICC U-19 World Cup champions Bangladesh team will play in the tournament under the leadership of Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah Riyad and Najmul Hossain Shanto.





Apart from the final, six matches will be played on league basis. Every match will have a reserve day. This means, in case of any interruption, the game will roll into the reserve day.





Each team will face each other twice with the top two teams in the points table of league basis matches will play in the final on October 23.





All the matches will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on day-night basis and all the matches will begin at 3:30 pm.





Due to the Covid-19 restriction, no spectator will be allowed in the stadium. The official website of BCB will update the score live. All the matches will be streamed live on BCB’s YouTube channel.





In the dying moment on Saturday, it was learnt that, the BCB is likely to introduces some prize money to make the tournament an attractive and exciting one.





The prizes include man of the match awards for every match, man of the series award, apart from prize money for the champions and runners up teams.





Mahmudullah Xl will play Najmul XI in the opening match on October 11.





In the next matches, , Mahmudullah Xl will play Tamim Xl on October 13, Naimul Xl will play Tamim Xl on October 15, Mahmudullah Xl to play Najmul Xl on October 17, Mahmudullah Xl to play Tamim Xl on October 19 while Najmul Xl to play Tamim Xl on October 21 on league basis before the final on October 23.





To ensure health and safety standards for Covid-19, the players, support staff, match officials and relevant personnel including grounds and facilities staff will be placed in a bio-secure bubble for the tournament.





SQUADS:





Mahmud Ullah XI :Md Mahmud Ullah (Captain), Naim Sheikh, Litton Kumer Das, Mominul Haque, Mahmudul Hasan, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shabbir Rahaman, Imrul Kayes, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Rubel Hossain, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Nipun, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rakibul Hasan, Aminul Islam Biplob.





Standby: Abu Haider Rony, Sunzamul Islam, Hasan Murad.





Najmul XI :Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hasan, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Ridoy, Irfan Sukkur, Pervez Hossain Emon, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammed Al-Amin Hossain, Abu Jayed Rahi, Muqidul Islam Mugdho, Nayeem Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain.





Standby: Sumon Khan, Shadman Islam, Tanvir Islam.





Tamim XI :Tamim Iqbal Khan (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Md Mithun, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Akbar Ali, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Md Shaif Uddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Sk Mahadi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Minhajul Abedin Afridi.





Stand by: Shafiqul Islam, Mahidul Ankon, Mehedi Hasan Rana.

