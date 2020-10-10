Journalist arrested for defamatory FB post on PM









Police on Saturday arrested a journalist for posting slanderous remarks on Facebook about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





The arrestee was identified as Rabiul Islam Majnu, Rajbari correspondent of Daily Pratidiner Sangbad.





Officer-in-Charge of Rajbari Police Station Swapan Kumar Majumdar said Majnu was arrested as he recently posted defamatory remarks about the PM on his social media account.





Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) convener Azizul Islam filed a case against Majnu over the matter, he said.

Leave Your Comments