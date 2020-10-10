Significant impact on the winter



Bangladesh is the seventh most affected country in the world due to extreme weather events over the last 20 years from 1998 -2017.The report also said 407 people died in Bangladesh in 2017 due to extreme weather-related events while the country suffered an economic loss of about USD 2,826.68 million during the period. This winter is no exception as well. People are experiencing less cold as the mercury did not fall to the level it should.







The average temperature is 1-2°C higher than the previous years. The lowest temperature was recorded 9.5°C today at Pannchaganr's Tentulia while in Dhaka the highest was 18°C. The lowest temperature on this day last year was 8.9°C at Tentulia and 17°C in Dhaka," The meteorologist said the temperature may fall substantially next week when one or two light or mild cold waves are likely to sweep the country. mercury is likely to drop tp as low as 6 degrees Celsius in northwestern regions, including Rangpur, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions. But, Dhaka's temperature is unlikely to fall significantly during the cold wave as it won't drop below 12 to 13 degrees Celsius." People in the country's northwestern and southern regions, especially the Rangpur Division, are now feeling cold due to light rain or drizzle that occurred over the last season.







Stating that January is supposed to be the coldest month in Bangladesh, he said the mercury to fall next month with one or two severe cold waves sweeping the country, but it may not come down to the expected level.



The average temperature should remain about 10-12 degrees Celsius during January, but it may not drop below 15°C. But temperature have increased one degree Celsius on average in Bangladesh due to climate change while half-degree Celsius for other reasons, such as pollution and industrialisation. The winter is getting less biting gradually, but with more fogs, Crops are being affected badly with increased fogs.





The cyclone Bulbul also damaged winter crops this year. The noted climate expert said that Bangladesh has very little to do to check the unusual temperature during winter as it is one of the worst the victims of global warming caused by climate change. Bangladesh is a land of six seasons. Among them, winter is the fifth season and the colder part of the year, in contrast to summer.





It sets in after late autumn and spreads over two Bengali months of Paws and Magh. In a word, winter is the best and most enjoyable season in Bangladesh. Winter comes after late autumn. It is the coldest season. Generally, it starts in November and lasts up to February Winter is the season of fog and mists. Everything seems to be decrepit. Dewdrops fall at night. When the morning sun peeps through the mists, they look like glittering beads of pearl on the grass. The sky is cloudless and blue. Sometimes, a biting cold wind blows. During this season, leaves of trees wither and drop off. So, nature looks bare. Most of the trees shed their leaves. Then they look like skeletons. Everything looks grey and hazy due to the dense fog.



The weather in winter is salubrious. A sound sleep under the heavy quilt in the long winter night is very enjoyable. The sky often remains cloudless and the rays of the sun become very mild. The dew drops fallen on the grass look glittering pearls when the rays of morning sun fall on them. Winter is the season of abundance. A larger variety of vegetables, such as cauliflower, cabbage, potato, brinjal, tomato, etc. grows up abundantly in this season. Fish is also available in this season. Besides, the juice is extracted from dates and fruits also become prolific.







The general health of the people remains satisfactory as they get plenty of vegetables and fishes which have great food value. During this time, people make payes and various kinds of delicious cakes. The village people often arrange Jatra, Jarnigan, Kabigan, stage drama and fairs for amusement in this season. Winter is also the season of various outdoor games and sports Cricket, tennis. Winter is the most suitable season for carrying out various activities in Bangladesh. The peasants remain busy with the last phase of gathering paddy from the fields.







Particularly winter season is pleasant to the farmers because many kinds of crops are harvested in this season. They fill their granaries with crops. It is the best part of the year for traveling or going on a picnic. Many religious festivals and social functions are held in this season. It is also the season of outdoor games and sports. Winter is also a season of sorrow and distress for the poor who have nothing to tackle the severe cold. They suffer much for want of warm clothes and shiver in cold.



Winter is not an exception. It has also certain disadvantages. The poor suffer from cold at night and in the morning. They cannot buy warm clothes. They shiver with cold and make a fire in the morning to make themselves warm. They have no other option but to bask in the sun. Sometimes, they make fire with straws, dry leaves, etc. in order to keep themselves warm. Although winter is cold, its mild weather is truly enjoyable in Bangladesh. It awards us with lots of fresh vegetables and fruits. After all, it is the season of joviality which heralds the advent of spring. In a high density country like Bangladesh, the effects of Climate Change on the Surface and Ground water resources will be very severe and alarming.





Changes to water resources and hydrology will have a significant impact on the country's economy, where people mostly depend on the Surface water for Irrigation, Fishery, Industrial production, Navigation and similar other activities. Almost one forth of the total population of the country live in the coastal areas of Bangladesh, where majority of the population are some how affected by Coastal Floods or Tidal Surges, River-bank Erosion, Salinity, Tropical Cyclones etc. With the rise of Sea-level up to one meter only, Bangladesh could lose up to 15% of its land area under the Sea water and around 30 million people living in the coastal areas of Bangladesh could become Refugees because of Climate Change impacts.



Moreover, the Bay of Bengal is located at the tip of the north Indian Ocean, where severe Cyclonic storms as well as long Tidal waves are frequently generated and hit the coast line with severe impacts because of the Shallow as well as Conical shape of the Bay near Bangladesh. Bangladesh has got a wide diversity of Ecosystems including Mangrove forests at the extreme south of the country. The Sundarbans a World Heritage, is the largest Mangrove Forest in the world, comprising 577,00 ha of land area along the Bay of Bengal. A total of 425 species have been identified there, the most significant is the famous Royal Bengal Tiger. Therefore, Climate Change impacts will have negative effects on the Ecosystem of the Forest recourses in Bangladesh while the Sundarbans is likely to suffer the most.





However, this is just one side of the story as it is also true that so many people in our country also suffer to a great extent owing to the fact that winter is a rough season. Many people in our country live below the poverty line. Due to winter their condition turns for the worse. Sufferings of the poor people during winter increase in many folds. Winter is neither a romantic season nor a season of festival for the poor people. People, who live in the street under the open sky, do not often get any blankets or warm clothes to protect themselves from the biting cold. Some seem to be covering themselves with polythene while some others cover themselves with ripped shawl. People cannot sleep at night because of chilly weather.



With winter getting gradually warmer in Bangladesh for nearly a decade, meteorologists and climate experts say this winter will be even much warmer and shorter than previous years as the mercury is not falling as expected. According to statistics provided by Bangladesh Metrological Department (BMD), the people of Bangladesh are experiencing less cold this winter. Which had set early in December? The temperature is higher than it was in previous years during this month. Besides, the Met office said, the length of this winter is likely to be shorter as it may end in early February when days will start getting longer. According to a recent report released by Global Climate Risk Index 2019.







Winter season is the most entertainment season in this country. In winter people here go to different beautiful places and arranges some festival for entertainment. This best for traveling anywhere for see its beauty.





Recently a weeklong cold wave has swept the country especially in the northern part of Bangladesh. It has predominantly jeopardized the lives of the poor. We learn from the newspapers that many poor people died of various diseases caused by extreme cold. Weather office is predicting another two or three cold waves to set off in upcoming January. It is in fact a bad news for the poor. There are many well-off people in our country. They can pass the winter happily with warm clothes. But the poor don't have the ability to do so. So, let us come forward to help those distressed people with warm clothes according to our abilities so that they can fight against the winter.



Rayhan Ahmed Topader is a writer and columnist .









