Diner Sheshe





"I was 3 years old when an Indian Air Force pilot put me in an aircraft. That was all it took for me to know that I also wanted to fly for India someday. Let me start from the beginning- I joined the National Defense Academy in 1956- I was an Air Force Cadet.







After being commissioned to fly in 1960, I began serving in the IAF. During the Gulf war, I was involved in rescuing Indian refugees from Jordan to India. I served during the 1965 war with Pakistan and was even on the sidelines watching a failed coup attempt to capture Saddam Hussain.







I've had quite a few close shaves in my time- once, I'd been flying a lot, so a colleague insisted on flying in my place; he crashed and passed away. I was devastated, but this made me more resolute to serve for him and me, for the years to come. I have had the honour to survive two major air crashes.







We were in Iraq when 2 fighter jets collided- I can still remember the feeling of elation my fellow officers and I had, knowing that we'd survived to fight another day. Whether it was supply dropping guns to our troops during the Indo-China war, or acting as a commercial pilot when there was a shortage of pilots, I've done it all. My first commercial flight was with Former Prime Minister Mrs. Indira Gandhi and on my last flight, I had the honor of flying Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji.







I retired from the Air Force in 1998, and after that all my time belonged to my wife. I remember, we'd just gotten married and on our first wedding anniversary I was away at training while she was at her parents' house. The house was 700 miles away from my training base but to surprise her, I flew over her house while she was on the terrace. Now, I wanted to fly with her- so we began travelling the world together.







Humans of Bombay, Fb





