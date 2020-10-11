Worldwide waffling



Seattle Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke and his wife, Tara, have joined the ownership group of the Seattle Sounders, the club announced this week."It is a proud day for Sounders FC, as we officially welcome the Leiweke family as partners in our club's future," said Sounders FC Majority Owner Adrian Hanauer in a statement. "Their ownership stake was finalized earlier this year, though we chose at the time to delay the official announcement due to the gravity of the issues being faced throughout the world.











US President Donald Trump, appearing at the White House for the first time since he returned from hospitalon Monday night, vowed to "make China pay" for damage caused by the coronavirus pandemicand called his infection "a blessing from God".







Speaking effusively about the medications that made him feel "great" - in particular an experimental antibody therapy known as REGN-COV2 developed by American biotechnology company Regeneron - Trump said in a video posted to Twitter that he wanted to speed up availability of the drug for Covid-19 patients. "I want to get to you what I got and I'm going to make it free," Trump said.









Victoria's Health Minister says a "less intrusive" but "equally effective" coronavirus saliva test could be rolled out in more settings by the end of the year.Research by the Doherty Institute in Melbourne has found the saliva tests could be an equivalent alternative to the nasal and throat swab commonly used to detect the virus.A pilot test program was rolled out at three police stations in September and tested 1,000 asymptomatic officers for two weeks, finding two positive results.









An anti-mask wearing "Karen"' out walking her dog in Melbourne has spat at police after they asked her to wear a face covering.Police said the woman was walking her dog along the side of a road in the Bayside area on Wednesday when officers spotted her without a mask on.





A police spokeswoman said as police approached her she became abusive and spat at the officers' feet."Police directed her to go home and get her mask but she refused to comply and was issued with a fine," the spokeswoman said.The disgusting act was among 69 fines issued to Victorians for breaching the chief health officer's restrictions in the past 24 hours.





