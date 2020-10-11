BIFS forms convener committee



A meeting of Bangladesh-India Friendship Society (BIFS) was held in its central office at the capital's New Eskaton on Saturday. The executive committee of BIFS was dissolved at the meeting which was presided over by BIFS President and former Vice Chancellor of Dhaka University Dr. AK Azad Chowdhury. A convener committee consisting of 13 members was announced in the meeting.







Former Secretary Rashidul Alam has been made convener of BIFS while Subir Kushari has been made member secretary. The meeting was attended by Deepti Elenghat, Social and Political Communication Officer of Indian High Commission. Dr. AK Azad Chowdhury, Subir Kushari, Lt. General (Retd) Harun Ur Rashid, Syed Shahed Reza, Shoeb Chowdhury, Jobaida Nazneen, Abul Kalam Azad, Selim Omrao Khan, Tahmina Zakaria and Shaheen Sultana spoke on the occasion. The speakers praised the activities of BIFS President Dr. AK Azad Chowdhury and General Secretary Subir Kushari.

