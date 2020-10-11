100-year-old Dabirul made OBE

Dabirul Islam Choudhury



A 100-year-old man of Bangladeshi origin, who raised thousands for COVID-19 relief while fasting during Ramadan, has been made an OBE (Order of the British Empire) in the Queen's Birthday Honours. Dabirul Islam Choudhury raised more than £420,000 by walking 970 laps of his garden in Bow, east London, during the Islamic holy month between 23 April and 23 May this year.







From the money raised for a charity called the Ramadan Family Commitment, £116,000 was donated to the UK's National Health Service (NHS) while the rest was distributed among 26 other charities, reports bdnews24.com. These funds were used for various charitable programs such as the distribution of food for the poor and needy, affected by the epidemic in different countries, including Bangladesh.







British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Leader of the Opposition Labour's Keir Starmer have also heaped praised on Dabirul's fundraising initiative. Dabirul expressed happiness and pride at being made an OBE. He also thanked those who supported his initiative. Born on January 1, 1920 in Kulanj village in Sunamganj, Dabirul moved to Britain in 1957 to study English literature.







After his completing studies, he became involved in community work while maintaining a job. His wife Khaleda Dabir Chowdhury is a leader of the UK chapter of the Awami League. The pensioner is commonly known as 'poet Dabirul' among the Bangladeshi diaspora. An avid poetry-lover, Dabirul recites his own poems at events and programs organized by the community. He has written thousands of poems and has also published a book of his poetry.

Leave Your Comments