Round table on Int'l Disaster Mitigation Day held

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief, Dr Enamur Rahman speaking at a roundtable meeting marking International Disaster Reduction Day on Saturday. -AA



A roundtable marking the International Disaster Mitigation Day was held on Saturday. Three hundred and fifty domestic and foreign organizations participated at the virtual roundtable held the Daily Jugantar Auditorium in the capital.





The meeting was jointly organized by the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief and the development partner "Friendship". State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman attended the conference as the chief guest.







Capt (Retd) AB Tajul Islam, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee of the Ministry, Md Mohsin, Secretary of the Ministry, Md Atiqul Haque, Director General of Disaster Management, Runa Khan, Founder and Executive Director of Friendship, Dr Mahbuba Nasrin, Ahmadul Haque, Kazi Emdadul Haque, senior director of Friendship were present, among others.

