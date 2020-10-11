'Huawei Watch Fit' to hit BD market October 12



Huawei is bringing a new smartwatch named 'Huawei Watch Fit' to the Bangladesh market. The watch will be available at Huawei's authorized sales outlets from October 12, 2020. The display of Huawei Watch Fit is rectangular. Its size is 1.84 inches. It has AMOLED HD display.Although it is a smartwatch, the device is focused on fitness. If this watch is wear on the wrist during sleep, the user will monitor the heart rate. Huawei's own Trussin 4.0 and TrueSlip 2.0 technology have been developed to measure heart rate.





In addition to monitoring sleep conditions, it will analyze respiratory quality and monitor real-time heart rate, including resting heart rate and oxygen flow in the blood. An infographic data of heart rate will be available from the device in 24 hours. The price of Huawei Watch Fit has been fixed at Tk 9,999 in the country's market.

Leave Your Comments