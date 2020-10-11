Vivo V20 launched in Bangladesh



Vivo, a Chinese multinational technology company, launched another new smartphone of its V series Vivo V20 with 'eye autofocus' technology in Bangladesh market on Friday. Usually a phone can focus the object from 35-40cm distance, but due to 'eye autofocus' technology, Vivo V20 can focus from 15cm to above distance. The 'eye autofocus technology' can also track and focus on moving objects for clearer selfies, according to a press release. Bangladeshi users can place pre-order for this smartphone from October 9 to October 15.







The price of Vivo V20 is Tk 32,990.The astounding 64MP main rear camera, 8MP multi-function camera (super wide angle/super macro), and 2MP mono camera setup of Vivo V20 can deliver ultra-clear and high definition photography experience. The device has an industry-leading 44MP selfie camera with 'eye autofocus' feature. Due its super wide angle and super night mode Vivo V20 can also deliver high definition quality and clarity in every shot.







Vivo V20 has the dual video recording with the front and rear camera at the same time. These amazing features will be supportive for content creators and online classes. Moreover, the 4K selfie video mode truly makes the user the focus of the frame by creating amazing personalized videos in incredible 4K resolution.





Another unique feature of this device is sliminess. The device stands out for its 7.38mm ultra-sleek design and which will be the sleekest phone in Bangladesh market. Currently the sleekest phone in the market has 7.48mm sleek design. Vivo V20 also has a 6.44-inch display with AG glass technology. It is supported by a 4,000mAh battery with 33W Flash Charge that can replenish the battery to 65 per cent with lightning speed.





The phone is powered by the Qualcomm® Snapd-ragon™ 720G processor, delivers smooth performance for applications and games with vast 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. Moreover, the Funtouch OS 11 features minimalist aesthetic for smoother user interaction. Vivo V20 smartphone is now available in two fashionable colours - midnight jazz and sunset melody - both are inspired by the mysterious beauty of nature.







