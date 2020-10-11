State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossen



State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossen on Sunday said there is no alternative to training for creating small entrepreneurs by developing their professional skills.The government is working tirelessly to enhance professional excellence, create employment and develop entrepreneurs' through promoting technical training, he said.







The state minister came up with the statement while speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural function of Pre-Vocational Skills Training Program of Reaching Out of School Children (ROSC) Phase-II project under his ministry in Cox's Bazar.





He said that the purpose of the training program is to help those who could not participate in the next level after completing primary education and those aged 15-24 to develop their vocational skills and help them get jobs or develop themselves as entrepreneurs.He further said the present government is making the unemployed youth of the country self-reliant through training with its own fund. Later, the state minister inaugurated the training program and exchanged views with the trainees.

Leave Your Comments