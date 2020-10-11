Call for attention to boost egg production



Experts at a discussion have unequivocally called for more attention to the poultry sector for boosting egg production to meet the protein deficiency.They opined that eggs meet the demand of animal protein and the importance of eggs is gradually escalating to maintain sound public health.They came up with the observation at a livestock dialogue at Barendra Online Television in Rajshahi city on Friday. Bangladesh Livestock Society (BLS) and Intercept Agrovate jointly hosted the meeting to mark the World Egg Day 2020.





BLS President Prof Jalal Uddin Sarder, General Secretary Dr Hemayetul Islam and Managing Director of Intercept Agrovate Jakir Hossain spoke on the occasion as focal persons, while development activist Subrata Kumar Paul moderated the discussion.Prof Jalal Sarder said the livestock sector has been playing an epoch-making role towards economic development besides coping with the pandemic situation induced by the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) at present.







Simultaneously, the role of poultry as a sub-sector is undeniable. To this end, the present government under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has adopted some time-fitting program.Prof Jalal advocated for a strengthened role of the government's department of livestock so that the poultry farmers can operate the business successfully and profitably.





He said the existing problems in the poultry sector should be addressed for making the poultry farming more profitable and lucrative. Dr Hemayetul Islam opined that regular egg intake is very much important for maintaining sound health as it is a balanced food to all irrespective of age, gender and season. Consumption of egg has no significant link with heart diseases, he said, adding that protein is an important constituent of food which is necessary for strengthening and building of muscles and tissues and development of the brain.







Depicting salient features of egg and its nutrition values, he said egg is a balanced food to all irrespective of age and gender. Consumption of egg ensures proper functioning of major organs of the human body alongside removing nutritional deficiency.Dr Islam also said consuming eggs reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection. The vitamin-D and zinc in eggs help reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection.Egg consumption increases immunity and antibodies at a time when the world is going through a difficult time to tackle the pandemic, he added.





