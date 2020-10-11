Paris reveals details of troubled past in documentary



Hilton said she was sent to Provo and several other schools for troubled teens after years of rebellion. Paris Hilton has gone from reality star to businesswoman and now activist. The television personality alleges in her new documentary, "This is Paris," that she was mentally and physically abused at a boarding school as a teenager and is now working to have the school closed. "





I've had so many people write me letters saying, 'Thank you so much,'" said Hilton, 39, who said she did not speak to her parents for 20 years because they sent her to Provo Canyon School in Utah. In the documentary, which premiered on her YouTube page this month, Hilton alleges she was mentally and physically abused, placed in solidarity confinement for hours at a time and forced to take unknown medications. Reuters could not independently confirm her claims. Hilton said she was sent to Provo and several other schools for troubled teens after years of rebellion.





Leave Your Comments