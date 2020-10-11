Miraz becomes father for the first time



Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been blessed with a baby boy. His wife Rabeya Akter Priti gave birth to their first baby at a hospital in the capital at around 10:00 am on Saturday. Confirming the news, he took his verified Facebook page and said, "Assalamu Alaikum. Alhamdulillah, I am happy to announce that I became the father of a son at around 10 am today.





Everyone please pray for my first child. All praise is due to Allah". Earlier, Miraz has begun the second innings of his life when he got married to Rabeya Akter Priti at Kashipur in Khalishpur, Khulna in March of 2019. However, the 23 years old all-rounder is going to play in the BCB President's Cup starting from today. Miraz's side Mahmudullah XI will face Najmul XI in opener at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.



