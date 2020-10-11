BCB President's Cup champions to get BDT 1.5 million



The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced attractive prize money for the BCB President's Cup. A prize money worth BDT 36,75,000 was announced in which the Champions team will be awarded with BDT 15 lac (1.5 million). The runners-up team will get BDT 750,000. For man of the series there is also handsome remuneration with BDT 200,000. Best batsman, bowler and fielder will be rewarded with BDT 100,000.







In addition, in every match, best batsman, bowler and fielder will be chosen and they will get BDT 25,000. Man of the match for every match will get BDT 50,000 while man of the final will be awarded with BDT 100,000. The tournament is expected to provide leading and upcoming cricketers the opportunity for some quality competitive cricket in the current situation.







The three teams have been named after respective captains Mahdullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Tamim Iqbal khan. Each team will face each other twice with the top two on points featuring in the final on October 23. All the games will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur and will be day/night.

