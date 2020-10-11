Competitive cricket returns today after long hiatus

The three-team captains Mahmudullah Riyad, Najmul Hossai Shanto and Tamim Iqbal pose for a photo during BCB President's Cup trophy unveiling ceremony in the capital on Saturday. -Collected



Cricket frenzy hits the fever pitch again as competitive cricket returns to the country after a gap of six months, forced by Covid-19 pandemic, with BCB President's Cup. The three-team 50-over tournament kicks-off today (Sunday) at the Sher-e Bangla National Cricket Stadium with the match between Mahmudullah XI and Nazmul XI.







The match starts at 1.30 PM and one can enjoy the match through BCB's facebook page. In fact all of the matches of the President's Cup will be seen live via BCB's facebook page. The event is a part of the continuing initiatives of the BCB aimed at a gradual resumption of normal cricketing activities which have been disrupted since March this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.







The tournament is expected to provide leading and upcoming cricketers the opportunity for some quality competitive cricket in the current situation. The three teams have been named after respective captains Mahmudullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Tamim Iqbal khan. Each team will face each other twice with the top two on points featuring in the final on October 23.







All the games will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur and will be day/night. A total of 100 the players, support staff, match officials and relevant personnel including grounds and facilities staff who will involved with this tournament were tested and returned negative for coronavirus much to the relief of the BCB.







To ensure health and safety standards for Covid-19, all of them have already been placed in a bio-secure bubble for the tournament. The tournament however doesn't get List A status as BCB won't organize this every year. "Since it is tournament for giving the players an opportunity to have match practice and we won't organize this in every year, we didn't apply to ICC for its List A status," BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said.







Since it is not List A tournament, it means players' individual achievement won't be added to their profile. Still the players have taken the tournament seriously. "Still we can achieve many things from the tournament. Suppose for a new player it's a platform to show his credential," Tamim Iqbal, one of the three captains in the tournament said on Saturday.







There are many youngsters, specially from the World Champion Under-19 team, will be playing this tournament along with the seniors, who are their idol. "The tournament gives us the opportunity to share the dressing room with the senior. For me it's a special thing as I got the opportunity to play with my idol Tamim Iqbal," Tanzid Hasan Tamim, the member of World Champion Under-19 team said. However Tamim Iqbal said the players are serious about the tournament even though it has no official status. "





As I said earlier, it's a good opportunity for everyone. For some players it's a tournament to remove the rust and prepare them for International and others competitive cricket. For some players it is the platform to knock the door of national team. So we'll be serious like the way we remain serious when we play for Bangladesh," he added.







BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said there will be attractive prize for Champions and Runners-up team as well as for the man-of-match and best player of the tournament. Another captain Mahmudullah said they will leave no stone unturned to clinch the trophy, which they think as prestigious thing. "We hope to clinch the trophy. We have got a good and balanced team," he said, adding that BCB has taken a good initiative to launch this tournament.







"This sort of competitive cricket is good for us since we were out of action for long days. It's a relief to get back to the ground with this sort of tournament." Other captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto said he is excited about the tournament and aim to win the trophy. "We have got a player like Mushfiqur Rahim in our team and we know he can make a big impact. Hopefully we'll emerge as the champions."







Fixture of BCB President Cup:





Oct 11: Mahmudullah XI vs Najmul XI

Oct 13: Mahmudullah XI vs Tamim XI

Oct 15: Tamim XI vs Najmul XI

Oct 16: Mahmudullah vs Najmul XI

Oct 19: Mahmudullah vs Tamim XI

Oct 21: Tamim XI vs Najmul XI

Oct 23: the final







