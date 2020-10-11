Trump to resume campaign, second debate cancelled



US President Donald Trump will resume in-person campaigning on Saturday after being sidelined by a case of Covid-19, but a debate next week against his presidential election opponent Joe Biden was cancelled because Trump refused to participate, reports Reuters.





Trump will address a crowd of supporters on Saturday from a White House balcony on a "law and order" theme, an administration official said. A source familiar with the planning for the event said the crowd could be in the hundreds, and all were expected to wear masks.Then the Republican president will travel on Monday to central Florida, a state crucial to his hopes of winning a second term in the November 3 election.





He will stage his first campaign rally since his coronavirus diagnosis at an airport in the town of Sanford. The campaign did not disclose if it would be held in a hangar with doors open, as it has in the past, or entirely outside.As the president prepared to return to the trail, the body that oversees presidential debates said the match-up between Trump and Biden, the Democratic candidate, scheduled for October 15 had been formally cancelled.





Trump refused to participate in what was supposed to be thesecond of three debates with Biden after the Commission on Presidential Debates switched it to a virtual contest in the wake of the president's illness.The final debate on October 22 is still set to take place.Questions remain about whether Trump, who announced on October 2 he had the virus and spent three nights in a military hospital, is still contagious.





