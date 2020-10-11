'Govt works relentlessly for development'



State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, MP, said the present government under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly for development of the country.





"The government has already attained an epoch-making success in most of the development sectors including physical infrastructure, agriculture and ICT," he said while addressing a development meeting at Charghat Upazila Parishad Hall Room in the district on Saturday as the chief guest, reports BSS.





On the occasion, the state minister opened various types of physical infrastructure development projects like education institutions, roads and power supply. Shahriar Alam said the grassroots people are enjoying facilities of many of the development schemes implemented in every nook and corner of rural areas and social change has become visible everywhere in the rural areas due to the massive infrastructural development.He said the present government has been implementing various projects to improve the living and livelihood condition of people.He said Bangladesh witnessed real development when Awami League came to power.





Leave Your Comments