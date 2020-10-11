

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has urged the party leaders and activists to remain alert against conspiracies as a vested quarter is out to make their evil attempts to fish in the troubled water.He was addressing an extended meeting of Gazipur district unit of AL joining it through a videoconferencing from his official residence on parliament premises on Saturday.





Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has tougher stance not only against rape or violence on women rather it is taking actions against any sort of criminal activities, irregularities and corruption.





Accused in every incident have been arrested and brought to justice, he said adding that the government in a self-motivated way carried out drives against casino and irregularities and corruption in different sectors including health.





The AL general secretary said BNP is making their evil attempts to divert the anti-rape movement to a different direction to oust the government."BNP is carrying out their conspiracies to give a violent shape to a peaceful movement. The government remains alert about their plots and efforts are underway to identify those who are spreading rumors," he said.







