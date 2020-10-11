An effective DPA will build a safer nation





Former US Vice President Al Gore thoughtfully said, "In digital era, privacy must be a priority. Is it just me, or is secret blanket surveillance obscenely outrageous?"





Internet and digital technologies have become an integral part of today's generation of people--from communicating through instant messages and emails to working, banking, travelling, studying and shopping, internet has touched every aspect of life. With the growing use of the internet by people, protecting important information and private content has become a big necessity. A computer that is not having appropriate security







controls can be infected with harmful cyber elements and thus any type of information, pictures or video clips can be exposed in moments through social media. Number of infected web pages and risky websites can be seen every day that infects computers and allow hackers to gain illegal access to other computer systems.





Though internet is highly essential in today's life, it has also jeopardized people's privacy and confidentiality.As the number of data networks, digital applications, as well as internet and mobile users are growing, so do the chances of cyber exploitation and cyber crimes. Even a small mistake in securing data or bad social networking can prove to be extremely dangerous.



If facebook or email accounts are not properly secured, it makes easier for hackers or unauthorized users to spread viruses or social engineered attacks that are designed to steal data. Such types of issues focus on the need for cyber security as an indispensable approach in protecting and preventing data from being used inappropriately.





It may be added that according to a survey conducted by UK-based National Cyber Security Index (2018), Bangladesh ranks 73 out of 100 countries.Posts and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar has recently said that the government is going to make certain amendments to the existing law to stop the leakage of people's private audio and video clips without official requirement.





Mustafa Jabbar stated that protecting the secrecy of personal information has become a big challenge in the present world.For the amendment of this law, a particular clause will be added to the data privacy section of the Digital Security Act, Mustafa Jabbar informed.It often happens that people's private video and audio clips are made viral on social networks through cell phones. High Court has recently highlighted this matter too.





Mobile phone operators have informed that they preserve call records but cannot keep any audio records of voice calls. Different mobile apps enable people to leak out any confidential or private conversations or video footage. Mustafa Jabbar told media that Bangladesh Telecommunication Law 2010 would be amended to prevent such leakage or disclosure of sensitive pictures, video clips or talks.





Mobile phone operators have said that call details records (CDR) can only be given to the law and order forces for the sake of national security. Some government agencies preserve voice call records to track the movement of certain persons when it is required for an official purpose. It is not lawful for ordinary people to reveal private conversations or video clips but people can give such things to the law and order forces to help them protect the country's security.









Legal experts have commented that there is data protection act (DPA) in all the western countries. It appears to be the fact that Bangladesh government is on its way to make such laws and regulations to shield people's personal information. An effective DPA will build a safer nation.Eavesdropping over phone is an offence at personal level but members of law and order forces can overhear the conversation of two people over phone. There is a risk of misuse of this law according to legal analysts.





Cyber security means protecting data, networks, programs and other information from unauthorized or unattended access, destruction or change. In today's world, cyber security is very important because of some security threats and cyber-attacks. For data protection, many companies develop software. This software protects the data. Cyber security is important because not only it helps to secure information but also our system from virus attack. USA, China and India have the highest number of internet users.





Use of cyber space, such as computers, internet, cell phones and other technical devices, etcetera to commit a crime by an individual or organized group is called cyber crime. Cyber attackers use numerous software and codes in cyberspace to commit cyber crime. They exploit the weaknesses in the software and hardware design through the use of malware. Hacking is a common way of piercing the defenses of protected computer systems and interfering with their functioning. Identity theft is also common.





One of my write-ups titled "Perils of Social Media" appeared in The Asian Age on 6 February 2019. In that article I spotlighted on the merits and demerits of social networks like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and so on. I wrote that the craze and addiction for social networks among the young people are really alarming. Social networks have to some extent obstructed people's privacy too.





Personal data of millions of people in the world got leaked out during last several years through Facebook. This is an instance that confidential information, facts and figures are not safe on social networks.We know that some facebook pages are run by radical groups. They sometimes upload provocative content on social media to spread unrest and turbulence.





Cyber bullying is another problem that arises from social media. Not sharing passwords, names, addresses and phone numbers are some ways to avoid cyber bullying. Experts also suggest that people should not respond to messages when they are angry or upset. Sometimes we have to block certain people on social networks who cause too much annoyance.







The Digital Bangladesh program has delivered advanced technologies at the doorsteps of people all over Bangladesh. E-commerce, mobile internet, email, online business have added a wide range of convenience to people's lives. However, at the same time it should be remembered that the misuse of technologies should be avoided. The authorities concerned should keep sharp eyes on internet users so that cyber crimes or technological vices do not occur.





Today due to high internet penetration, cyber security is one of the biggest needs of the world as cyber security threats are very much terrible to any country's safety. Not only the government but also the citizens should spread awareness among the people to always update their cyber system and network security settings and to the use of proper anti-virus so that the cyber system and network security settings stay free of viruses and malware.





The increasing use of the internet and social media has made cyber security even more important than it was before. Growing cyber threats such as data theft, phishing scams and other cyber vulnerabilities demand that users should remain vigilant about protecting data. It is essential to understand the varied type of risks and hazards that exist in the cyber world.







For every user, it is important to think before connecting to someone using online medium. Users should also think prior to sharing any information with other users through the internet.Indian President Ram Nath Kovind aptly said, "With the evolution of information technology, there have emerged new questions, for example, of data and privacy."









The writer is a diplomat, entrepreneur, author and Chairman of Editorial Board of The Asian Age.





