Global Covid-19 deaths hit 1,069,029





The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,069,029 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday.





At least 36,934,770 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 25,530,500 are now considered recovered.





The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.





Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.





On Friday, 5,965 new deaths and 355,634 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 938 new deaths, followed by India with 926 and Brazil with 682.





The United States is the worst-hit country with 213,795 deaths from 7,665,150 cases. At least 3,039,089 people have been declared recovered.





After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 150,198 deaths from 5,055,888 cases, India with 107,416 deaths from 6,979,423 cases, Mexico with 83,507 deaths from 809,751 cases, and the United Kingdom with 42,679 deaths from 575,679 cases.





The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 101 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 88, Bolivia with 71, and Spain at 70.





China – excluding Hong Kong and Macau – has to date declared 85,536 cases (15 new since friday), including 4,634 deaths (0 new) and 80,696 recoveries.





Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 366,702 deaths from 10,003,822 cases, Europe 240,333 deaths from 6,298,681 infections, the United States and Canada 223,381 deaths from 7,842,847 cases, Asia 150,625 deaths from 9,030,114 cases, Middle East 49,370 deaths from 2,167,341 cases, Africa 37,627 deaths from 1,559,574 cases, and Oceania 991 deaths from 32,398 cases.





As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies. - AFP

Leave Your Comments