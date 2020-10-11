Covid-19 situation under control in Bangladesh: Health Minister









Compared to other countries, the covid-19 situation has come under control in Bangladesh as the infection rate is now 11 percent, Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said.





“We’ve to work more to bring the infection rate to zero,” he said while talking to reporters after inaugurating the 13th Regional Population Training Institute at Nayakandi in Manikganj municipality area on Saturday.





“Some 20-22 people have died from Covid-19 on average in the last week and our main target is not to let a single person die from coronavirus,” Maleque said.





The government has allocated money for Covid-19 vaccine and taken all out preparation in this regard, the minister said.





Mentioning that the coronavirus situation may worsen in winter, the Health Minister urged everyone to avoid social programmes.





He also distributed deep tube-wells among people under 10 unions in Sadar upazila.





Bangladesh on Saturday reported the death of 23 more coronavirus patients in 24 hours taking the fatalities to 5,500. Health authorities reported 1,203 new cases after testing 10,859 samples during the period.





The fatality rate in Bangladesh is 1.46 percent.

