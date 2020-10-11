3 killed in Feni bus-train collision; probe body formed









An investigation committee was formed on Sunday morning to look into a bus-train collision in Feni that left three people dead and 15 injured.





Chattogram-bound ‘Chattogram Mail’ train crashed into Chattagram-bound ‘NR Shyamoli Paribahan’ from Chapainawabganj at Fatepur level crossing around 5:45am, killing two people on the spot and injuring 16 others.





One of the victims died while being taken to Feni General Hospital, said Sub-Inspector Taslim Uddin of Mohipal Highway Police Station.





The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.





Police and fire service personnel came to the spot and conducted the rescue operation.





The bus has been removed from the rail track.





Meanwhile, Bangladesh Railway has formed a five-member committee to look into the incident and asked it to submit its report within three days.





The committee members are — Abdul Hanif Mukul, DN-1 of Railway East Zone, Zahed Arefin Patwari Tanmoy, Snehasish Das Gupta, Tanmoy Datta and Wahidur Rahman.

