Indigenous man shot dead in Rangamati









An indigenous man was shot dead by miscreants at Raikhali Karigarpara in Kaptai upazila of Rangamati on Sunday.





The deceased was identified as Bashanta Tanchanga Prokash Durjoy, 35, a motorbike driver and son of Shashodhor Tonongya of Raikhali Bhalikia Para.





Quoting locals, Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury, officer-in-charge of Chandraghona Police Station, said three miscreants riding on motorbike opened fire on Basanta around 7:30am, killing him on the spot.





On information, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for autopsy.





Police say they suspect internal feud among two groups might be the reason behind the incident.





A tense situation is prevailing in the area after the killing.

