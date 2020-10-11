Chhatra Moitree demonstrates against rape

Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra Moitree have demonstrated in Brahmanbaria against rape incidents and violence against women across the country.

The demonstrating students formed a human chain in front of the office of deputy commissioner in Brahmanbaria town on Sunday morning. They also brought out a protest procession.

Muhid Sharad, convener of Chhatra Moitree, Brahmanbaria district unit, said, “None is above law in the country. If the perpetrators think they can roam in the society after committing heinous crimes like rape, they live in fool’s paradise. They must be brought under the ambit of law.”

Chhatra Moitree joint convener Fahim Muntasir said, “We want the implementation of the law to hang rapists. Otherwise, our movement will continue.”

Mitu Akter, another joint convener, said, “We have taken to the streets for the security of women as violence against women has become a daily phenomenon across the country. Women’s safety must be ensured.”

Leave Your Comments