Thai visa processing getting easier, quicker: Envoy









Outgoing Thai Ambassador Arunrung Phothong Humphreys has said the Thai visa processing is going to be easier and quicker for Bangladeshi businessmen and other people.





She has also apprised that a big Thai company is interested in a joint venture in the sugar refinery project in Bangladesh. Dhaka and Bangkok can work jointly for investment in medical, tourism, eco-tourism, agro based industries in Bangladesh.





Humphreys shared this at virtual farewell programme in her honour organised by Bangladesh-Thai Chamber of Commerce Industry (BTCCI) recently, BTCCI said on Sunday.





She informed that Bangladesh and Thailand entered into a three-year development plan under MOFA in Bangkok.





This plan will see human resources development, human security, sustainable development of Bangladesh, transferring technology to Bangladesh in eco-tourism sector in many beautiful natural sites, food and fruits processing under the Bangladesh Prime Minister guidance.





Some Thai companies are contributing in the Bangladesh economy development like CP Bangladesh, Siam City Cement, Ital-Thai Company, among others.





Thailand also works with the Bangladesh government trying to fight COVID-19, said the BTCCI.





The outgoing ambassador mentioned that there is a breakthrough in the relationship between Bangladesh and Thailand which helps directly and indirectly relationship in People to People (P2P) by improving visa processing that takes only three days as two outsourcing companies-VFS and Simon Company scrutinise documents properly to get visa application with proper documentation.





BTCCI President M Shahjahan Khan said Bangladesh is indeed grateful to the envoy for her sincere appreciation and understanding of the two countries business potential and the active role played by BTCCI to enhance bilateral relation. The Bangladeshi business community is keen to do business with Thailand.





BTCCI is hopeful that with the embassy’s support, BTCCI could organise trade related events to showcase the products of both countries but due to COVID- 19 pandemic all initiatives have been stopped, he said.





Asif Ibrahim, Chariman of CSE, Director of BTCCI and former President of DCCI said Bangladesh has had a historic relation with Thailand in the area of trade, tourism, health tourism.





“Thailand can be tourism partner in our country,” he said, suggesting globally reputed Thai hospitality companies can invest in Bangladesh.





He hoped that the outgoing envoy will remember fondly her association with Bangladesh particularly BTCCI that always tries to foster better bilateral and interpersonal relationship between two friendly countries.





BTCCI Vice President Md Munir Hossain said that apart from existing sectors such as jute and jute goods, leather, agro, and light engineering, we could add sectors like RMG, pharmaceuticals, tourism, frozen foods, fisheries, infrastructure, education & training to work for Joint Venture.





Former BTCCI and DCCI president MA Momen, former DCCI president and Chairman of Uttara Group Matiur Rahman, Counselor of the Royal Thai Embassy, Dhaka Kaichok Arunpairojkul, BTCCI directors, members and secretary were present at the virtual farewell.

