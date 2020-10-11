Youth’s body recovered from septic tank in Feni





Police recovered the body of a young man from a septic tank at Pathanbari in Feni district town early Sunday.





The deceased was identified as Yunus Babu, 23, a resident of Paikpara in Sonagazi upazila.





Omar Haider, officer-in-charge of Feni Model Police Station, said the recovered the body around 1am and sent it to Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





Quoting the victim's mother, police said Babu used to study in China and returned home during the Covid-19 pandemic.





He used to live at a rented house in the district town with his parents.





Earlier on Friday, police rescued Shahrier, a friend of Babu, with his throat slit and sent him to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.





He informed police about the body of Babu.





Police arrested Mohammad Shaheen, caretaker of the building, in this connection.

