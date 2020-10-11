Protest against rape: Demonstrators block Motijheel Shapla Chattar





Students of Motijheel High School and College and Ideal School and College demonstrated in Shapla Chattar area of Motijheel on Sunday demanding punishment of those involved in raping and torturing women and girls.





Several hundred students of the two institutions took to the street around 1:30pm and staged a sit-in protest after putting up barricades on the road, said Monir Hossain Mollah, officer-in-charge of Motijheel Police Station.





The students shouted slogans amid rain after blocking the road.





Vehicular movement on Motijheel-Doinik Bangla and Motijheel-Ittefaq intersection remained suspended following the protest.





Protesters including students, leaders and activists of different organisations have been demonstrating for the last few days over the growing incidents of rape, sexual harassment and violence against women in Bangladesh.





The recent incidents of gang rape at Sylhet MC College and a housewife’s molestation in Begumganj of Noakhali fueled the protests.





The demonstrators are demanding exemplary punishment and speedy trial of the rapists.





