2 killed in Cox’s Bazar road crash









Two people were killed and 17 others injured after a picnic bus hit an electric pole on Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar Highway at Islamabad Hasherdighi area in Cox's Bazar Sadar upazila on Sunday.





The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.





In-charge of Eidgaon police camp, Mohamamd Abdul Halim, said the accident took place around 6:30am when Cox’s Bazar-bound ‘Nilachal Paribahan’ hit a roadside electric pole, leaving two people dead on the spot and 17 others injured.





The injured were taken to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital.





Tarek Aziz, a passenger of the bus, said, “The passengers are former student of Sahapur Multipurpose High School in Chatkhil upazila of Noakhali. We were going to Cox’s Bazar.”





He blamed the driver for the accident saying the drive was sleepy.

