Regent Group Chairman Shahed produced before Chattogram court









Chairman of Regent Group Md Shahed alias Shahed Karim has been produced before a Chattogram court in a case filed over embezzling Tk91 lakh.





He was taken to Chattogram Central Jail on Saturday afternoon, said jailer Rafiqul Islam.





Shahed was produced before the court of Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate court-5 Judge Sarwar Jahan.





Mega Motors- a Chattogram-based importer of motor parts - filed the case at Double Mooring Police Station in the city on July 13.





According to the case statement, Shahed misappropriated Tk 91.25 lakh from Mega Motors through deception.





Earlier on Sept 28, a Dhaka court sentenced him to life imprisonment in an arms case.





Rab arrested Shahed from a bordering area of Satkhira on July 15. They also recovered a pistol, some bullets and foreign currencies from his possession.





Law enforcers raided Mirpur and Uttara branches of Regent Hospital on July 6 on charge of issuing fake Covid-19 certificates and charging the admitted patients exorbitant fees.





The Regent Group head office and both hospitals were sealed off and 16 people, including Shahed, were sued on charge of issuing fake coronavirus test reports.

